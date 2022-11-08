Albioo are in fine form in the Premier League and are sixth in the table following back to back wins against Graham Potter's Chelsea and then Wolves.

Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to maintain that winning feeling at league leaders Arsenal but may look to rest a few players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Sunday – Albion's final match before the World Cup break. De Zerbi reported no fresh injury issues, with Jakub Moder (knee) the only long term absentee.

“It will be a test for many players, but when we wear the shirt of the team we must play well,” De Zerbi said.

“For me it’s a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we are treating it as a Premier League game so there’s no big difference."

Here's How Albion could line-up at the Emirates...

1. Jason Steele The No 2 will step in for Rob Sanchez. "Jason Steele will play, he is a good goalkeeper and a good guy. He is very important in the dressing room," De Zerbi said. Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Tariq Lamptey Limited chances this season in the starting XI but will hope to be in for this one at right-back. Big chance to shine ahead of the World Cup, where he will represent Ghana Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Adam Webster Starting to get back to his best after injuries and his experience will be useful if Lewis Dunk is rested Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. Levi Colwill The Chelsea loanee could make a start in place of Dunk who maybe rested as he continues to manage a slight knee problem Photo: Alex Burstow