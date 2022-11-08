Edit Account-Sign Out
Julio Enciso will hope to force his way into the Brighton starting XI for the Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal

Gallery: Predicted Brighton line-up for Arsenal Carabao Cup clash with seven changes and a full debut

Brighton and Hove Albion will target a spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they head to Arsenal on Wednesday.

By Derren Howard
43 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 5:01pm

Albioo are in fine form in the Premier League and are sixth in the table following back to back wins against Graham Potter's Chelsea and then Wolves.

Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to maintain that winning feeling at league leaders Arsenal but may look to rest a few players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Sunday – Albion's final match before the World Cup break. De Zerbi reported no fresh injury issues, with Jakub Moder (knee) the only long term absentee.

“It will be a test for many players, but when we wear the shirt of the team we must play well,” De Zerbi said.

“For me it’s a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we are treating it as a Premier League game so there’s no big difference."

Here's How Albion could line-up at the Emirates...

1. Jason Steele

The No 2 will step in for Rob Sanchez. "Jason Steele will play, he is a good goalkeeper and a good guy. He is very important in the dressing room," De Zerbi said.

Photo: Alex Burstow

2. Tariq Lamptey

Limited chances this season in the starting XI but will hope to be in for this one at right-back. Big chance to shine ahead of the World Cup, where he will represent Ghana

Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Adam Webster

Starting to get back to his best after injuries and his experience will be useful if Lewis Dunk is rested

Photo: Ryan Pierse

4. Levi Colwill

The Chelsea loanee could make a start in place of Dunk who maybe rested as he continues to manage a slight knee problem

Photo: Alex Burstow

