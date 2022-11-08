Gallery: Predicted Brighton line-up for Arsenal Carabao Cup clash with seven changes and a full debut
Brighton and Hove Albion will target a spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they head to Arsenal on Wednesday.
Albioo are in fine form in the Premier League and are sixth in the table following back to back wins against Graham Potter's Chelsea and then Wolves.
Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi is keen to maintain that winning feeling at league leaders Arsenal but may look to rest a few players ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Sunday – Albion's final match before the World Cup break. De Zerbi reported no fresh injury issues, with Jakub Moder (knee) the only long term absentee.
“It will be a test for many players, but when we wear the shirt of the team we must play well,” De Zerbi said.
“For me it’s a very important game, I can make some changes in the first XI, but we are treating it as a Premier League game so there’s no big difference."
Here's How Albion could line-up at the Emirates...