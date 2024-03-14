Gareth Southgate confirms former Brighton and Leeds United ace snubbed England call-up

Former Brighton defender Ben White has been in fine form for the Arsenal

Gareth Southgate said in-form Arsenal defender Ben White does not want to be selected by England at the moment.

The 26-year-old former Brighton and Leeds man has starred for the Premier League leaders this season but has not featured for the national team since the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White returned early from Qatar for what the Football Association called “personal reasons” and reports later emerged of an alleged bust-up with England assistant Steve Holland.

Southgate denied any such bust-up on Thursday, when he had hoped to include the defender in his squad for March’s Euro 2024 warm-up friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The manager revealed White would otherwise have been in his 25-man squad, explaining: “Clearly on form I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in.

“We, John McDermott and I, had a call from Edu (Arsenal sporting director) last week (and he) said Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me that is a great shame. He is a player we took to the Euros, a player we took to the World Cup and I spoke to him post-Qatar because I wanted to pick him.

“He is not available to us and there is no issue between us at all and I also should say there is never any issue with (coach) Steve Holland because that has been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that.

“I want that door wide open. He would be in this squad but he’s not available to us and I have to focus on who can help us.”

White has earned four senior England caps since his £50m move to Arsenal, but has not been part of Southgate’s plans since an early departure from the last World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Thursday, White signed a new contract with the Gunners, admitting it is “unbelievable” to have found his home at the Emirates Stadium.

White has been a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s side as they sit top of the Premier League and prepare for a first Champions League quarter-final appearance in 14 years.

He featured in every Premier League game last season as Arsenal were pipped at the post by treble-winners Manchester City but has further impressed in his role at right-back this campaign.

Having come through the ranks at Brighton, White spent three seasons out on loan – with Newport, Peterborough and Leeds, respectively, as he gradually made his way up the leagues.