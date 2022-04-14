Gary Lineker's surprising Brighton statistic left fans in shock after Arsenal win

Six defeats on the bounce, followed by a totally inept bore draw at home to Norwich last week, it was none other than Gary Lineker at the start of Saturday’s Match of the Day when he shared a stat that had passed many of us by, myself included.

I was totally unaware that Brighton had never won a EPL game in April, that was however until Saturday afternoon when they travelled to North London and came home with all three points courtesy of a 2-1 win against Arsenal.

The welcome three points then acted as a cue for the sections of the Albion support to attack fellow fans on social media.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker delivered a surprising Brighton statistic after their victory at Arsenal

“Where are the ‘Potter Out’ brigade now?”, an FAQ on the internet in the last few days.

Well speaking as a supporter who at times has expressed doubts regarding the short term direction the club were going in, I would say the actual supporters who wanted Graham Potter removed from the dug out are a very small minority.

That said the aforementioned six straight defeats and dire Amex showing against Norwich City, many fans, myself included had concerns.

The Arsenal result was great, and hopefully we can build on that starting this Saturday back in North London at Tottenham, but before that its still four wins in 25 games, that’s a crack you cannot paper over.

I know everyone outside the top 7, wants and needs that elusive striker, the Albion have had some ‘bad luck’ on the recruitment side with the departure of Dan Ashworth to Newcastle.

But we had a club before Ashworth and will have one long after he has gone to Newcastle, the club need to dust themselves off and focus on this summer and a key transfer window.

Rather than talking about players out, concentrate on players in, we know who’s going, let them walk, no one is bigger than the Albion.

I still believe the Albion will come good, its fine margins and at one point I was, like many others, dreaming of Europe.

That dream will one day be a reality, like the National League dreams of Worthing Football Club were realised at the weekend when they clinched the Isthmian Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Bowers and Pitsea.

Congratulations to everyone at Woodside Road, but especially club owner George Dowell who saved the club and then invested heavily and the veteran but legendary Club President, Morty Hollis, who was the man who originally bought manager Adam Hinshelwood to Woodside Road 9 years ago in December.