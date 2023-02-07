Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's next generation of talent has already been seen in the Premier League this season

'Gem after gem' - Nine fantastic but little-known Brighton talents Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle will soon want

Brighton and Hove Albion's recruitment and player development continues to be the envy of many in the Premier League

By Derren Howard
26 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:05pm

It’s been said recently that if you want to save yourself millions in the transfer market – just check who Brighton are about to sign. Albion's succession planning and player development has been been hugely successful of late. Despite selling many of their top talents in the past few transfer windows, Roberto De Zerbi's men are sixth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification. As teams around them continue to spend vast sums, Albion have quietly built a competitive Premier League squad on a relatively small budget. The likes of Rob Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Evan Ferguson are all home grown talents and key members of the first team squad. The recruitment team at Albion have added to that with recent low cost signings such as World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ex-Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo and Japan star Kaoru Mitoma – all have excelled in the Premier League and seen their profiles and transfer values sky-rocket. They continue to attract the attention of the Premier League giants and some may well depart this summer for high fees but as Albion know all too well, planning is key…

Here's who's next on the production line and the talents who could soon be attracting the attention from the top six..

1. Facundo Buonanotte

Brighton completed the deal for the 19-year-old Argentinian for around £9m from Rosario Central last month. His previous manager, Carlos Tevez, described him as the new Lionel Messi. High praise indeed but word inside Brighton is they are extremely excited by this young talent who made his debut as a second half sub last Saturday against Bournemouth

2. Jeremy Sarmiento

The former Charlton and Benfica youngster is starting to make his mark in the Premier League. A very skilful and direct attacker who always makes an impact in the final third. The 20-year-old featured as the main impact sub for Ecuador at the Qatar World Cup and is tipped for a big future at Brighton under De Zerbi.

3. Julio Enciso

The 19-year-old from Paraguay is another attacking talent snapped-up by Brighton's recruitment. Featured sporadically in the cup competitions and also from the bench in the Premier League. Hugely impressive in training and De Zerbi is confident of converting that talent to matchdays. A big role to play in the second half of the season

4. Kaoru Mitoma

Perhaps the most well-known of Albion's recent arrivals and with good reason. What a spot this guy has been and he's taken everyone - including his teammates - by surprise following his introduction this term. The 25-year-old has seven goals so far and is one of the most exciting talents to be seen in an Albion shirt. Arsenal are already keen but expect there to be plenty more interest.

