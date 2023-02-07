It’s been said recently that if you want to save yourself millions in the transfer market – just check who Brighton are about to sign. Albion's succession planning and player development has been been hugely successful of late. Despite selling many of their top talents in the past few transfer windows, Roberto De Zerbi's men are sixth in the Premier League and pushing for European qualification. As teams around them continue to spend vast sums, Albion have quietly built a competitive Premier League squad on a relatively small budget. The likes of Rob Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Evan Ferguson are all home grown talents and key members of the first team squad. The recruitment team at Albion have added to that with recent low cost signings such as World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ex-Chelsea man Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea and Arsenal target Moises Caicedo and Japan star Kaoru Mitoma – all have excelled in the Premier League and seen their profiles and transfer values sky-rocket. They continue to attract the attention of the Premier League giants and some may well depart this summer for high fees but as Albion know all too well, planning is key…