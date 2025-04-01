Georginio Rutter update: Brighton's record transfer from Leeds United given injury timescale amid Champions League push

Brighton's Georginio Rutter suffered an ankle injury during the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest

Brighton have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Georginio Rutter, a club-record £40milion signing from Leeds last summer, and defender Adam Webster were hurt during Brighton’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest.

And Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has admitted there is a possibility that both players could be sidelined for the rest of this season.

Rutter twisted his ankle, while Webster suffered a muscle injury, joining a casualty list that already included the likes of Jason Steele, Igor Julio and Joel Veltman.

Rutter was seen wearing a protective boot as he watched the penalty shootout against Forest and was then pictured getting into an ambulance after the match.

“So, both injuries, I can say they don’t look great,” Hurzeler told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“So we have to add them on our injury list. It’s possible (they could miss the rest of the season).

“I will never complain about the injuries. Of course Georginio and also Adam, they were in great shape, but that’s football. We have to deal with it.

“We have to deal with the injuries this season, and therefore we are always a team able to replace the injured players.

“Now other players have the chance to step in, and that is why I am really looking forward to it.”

Brighton and Wednesday’s visitors to the south coast Villa are both in the mix to secure European spots next term.

With nine league games left, Brighton are seventh, two places and two points above Unai Emery’s team.

And Albion will target an immediate response following the agony of a penalty shoot-out defeat against Forest.

Hurzeler added: “It’s a great opportunity for a comeback. The feeling we had after Saturday wasn’t great, but I always say the feeling of a comeback is always greater, and therefore we have to work for it, and on Wednesday we have a big chance for that.

“It is about how you come back, how you stand up. We have proved so far we are a team that can stick together, especially in times like this. We have to show a reaction as a team.

“It’s a duel where we know that it will be a big fight. We know what Villa look like – a very mature team, very experienced team.

“They are still in three competitions and going for a title. I think they have had a great season and it’s another chance for us, another opportunity. We have to play very maturely and with a big intensity.

“We can’t play soft like we played in some moments against Nottingham Forest. We have to be more ruthless.”