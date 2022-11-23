Germany 1-2 Japan: How Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma predicted and inflicted shock World Cup defeat

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker predicted Japan’s shock 2-1 victory against Germany at the Qatar World Cup.

Takuma Asano of Japan scores their team's second goal past Manuel Neuer of Germany during the World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match

Japan came back from a goal down as Manchester City man Ilkay Gündogan had given the four-time World Cup winners a halftime lead from the spot.

Brighton’s Mitoma had a vital role as he came off the bench to tee-up Takumi Minamino. His angled shot was palmed away by German stopper Manuel Neuer but it fell to Ritsu Doan who smacked the ball home to level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japan, who survived spells of intense pressure, then went for the win and looked stronger in the final stages. A long ball picked out Takuma Asano – his first touch was excellent and he drove forward and blasted the ball home from a tight angle.

It was another shock for the tournament after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia – but Brighton ace Mitoma had predicted Japan’s victory earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Germany is the best team in the world but they have a weakness,” he said prior to the match. “They put many players in the attacking space, they have a weakness against the counterattack, so yeah, we are preparing for this.”

Mitoma has been in fine form for Brighton this season and he said the demands of the Premier League helped him for the Germany match.

Advertisement Hide Ad