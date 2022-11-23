Germany 1-2 Japan: How Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma predicted and inflicted shock World Cup defeat

Japan came back from a goal down as Manchester City man Ilkay Gündogan had given the four-time World Cup winners a halftime lead from the spot.
Brighton’s Mitoma had a vital role as he came off the bench to tee-up Takumi Minamino. His angled shot was palmed away by German stopper Manuel Neuer but it fell to Ritsu Doan who smacked the ball home to level the scores.
Japan, who survived spells of intense pressure, then went for the win and looked stronger in the final stages. A long ball picked out Takuma Asano – his first touch was excellent and he drove forward and blasted the ball home from a tight angle.
Most Popular
It was another shock for the tournament after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia – but Brighton ace Mitoma had predicted Japan’s victory earlier this week.
“Germany is the best team in the world but they have a weakness,” he said prior to the match. “They put many players in the attacking space, they have a weakness against the counterattack, so yeah, we are preparing for this.”
Mitoma has been in fine form for Brighton this season and he said the demands of the Premier League helped him for the Germany match.
“The Premier League is high intensity and a high level so this helps me a lot, of course,” he added. “After playing in the first 11 (for Brighton) I feel like I have a little bit of confidence. From now I have to play more games and, as I said, it will help me a lot against Germany.”