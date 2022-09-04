Gilmour, Colwill, Estupinan, Enciso – Graham Potter's perfect starting XI to face Leicester after transfer deadline

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion new signing Julio Enciso could see game time in the Premier League against Leicester City today at the Amex Stadium

Albion have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season and are fourth in the table with 10 points from four matches.

Potter will also be relieved to see the back of the transfer window, having lost key men Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucrella and Neal Maupay for a combined total of more than £100m.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

Albion also added to their ranks as Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso, Ecuador international left back Pervis Estupinan both signed, as did Scotland international midfielder Billy Gilmour and England youth defender Levi Colwill from Chelsea.

Brighton also managed to keep hold of talented young midfielder Moises Caicedo despite strong interest from Liverpool.

Many Albion fans wanted a new striker – especially after a lacklustre display at Fulham on Tuesday – but Graham Potter insists he’s happy with his options in attacking areas.

Brighton remain without Adam Lallana for Sunday’s visit of Leicester but new boy Gilmour could make his debut.

Lallana has a calf injury, with boss Graham Potter admitting he is unlikely to return before the international break.

Gilmour is available following his move from Chelsea and Joel Veltman is fit but the game could come too soon for attacker Jeremy Sarmiento despite his return to training.

Here’s how Albion could line-up against Leicester: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Colwill; March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Gilmour, Trossard; Enciso, Welbeck.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes at the Amex.

The defender, who joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana, still needed clearance after signing on deadline day but may be available.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Daniel Amartey are out.