'Give him the space to focus fully' - Brighton issue plea to fans after confirming signing of 'young and exciting prospect'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19-year-old, who plays for Danish top flight side FC Nordsjaelland, will join up with the Seagulls in the summer, when the transfer window opens.
The Ghana forward’s contract at Albion will run until June 2029, the club confirmed.
Technical director David Weir said: “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.
“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.
“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”
According to The Athletic’s reporter David Ornstein, FC Nordsjaelland accepted bid worth about €19.5m [£16.6m].
Osman joined FC Nodsjaelland from Ghana’s Right to Dream academy in January 2023. He follows in the exact same footsteps as Brighton’s Ivory Coast star Simon Adingra.
Osman has scored four goals and notched five assists in 29 appearances for the Danish side this campaign.