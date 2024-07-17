'Going, please let me go, total disaster' – The 12 players who are still set to leave Brighton this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion have already been active in the transfer window this summer but they still have a number of key decisions to make.

Fabian Hurzeler’s squad have been bolster by the arrivals of Malick Yalcouye from IFK Goteborg, Amario Cozier-Durberry after leaving Arsenal, Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord, Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United and Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland. All appear to be fine additions but it does leave Albion with a large squad that will need trimming before the close of the window. Hurzeler has now had a chance to assess his charges as they returned for pre-season and they also head to Japan later this month for friendlies against Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy. The Premier League season starts at Everton on August 17.

Here’s 12 Albion players who could be heading for the exit door this summer:

New Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will likely see a number of his squad exit this summer

Carl Rushworth: The talented young keeper impressed on loan at Swansea last term and now looks Premier League ready. Bart Verbruggen is set to be the main No 1 this season for Hurzeler, with Jason Steele providing experienced back-up. Rushworth, 23, could look for another loan although newly-promoted Ipswich are said to be keen on a permanent move for the goalkeeper tipped to be a future England international.

Joel Veltman: The experienced Dutch defender has just one year on his contract and may look elsewhere for regular football. The 32-year-old faces stiff competition at right back from fit-again Tariq Lamptey and Jack Hinshelwood, plus James Milner can also slot in if required. Veltman has been excellent for Albion since joining for a bargain £900k from Ajax.

Jakub Moder: The Poland international looks to be going with Leicester still very keen on the midfielder, who is fit again after recovering from a long term knee issue. He has one year remaining on his contract and the arrival of Wieffer could limit his game time this term.

Pascal Gross: The German international continues to mull over the offer of a new contract from Brighton but the 33-year-old also has offers in Germany from Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. The Albion player of the year has previously stated he is keen to move back to Germany for family and professionals reasons.

Mo Dahoud: Last summer’s free transfer turned into a bit of a disaster for the Seagulls. Tipped as a player who could bring control and guile to the midfield but never looked comfortable in the Premier League. Previous boss De Zerbi questioned his desire and he was quickly loaned out last January to Stuttgart but made little impact there. Remains on high wages and contracted with the Seagulls until 2027. He is likely to leave this summer on loan or on a permanent deal – unless Hurzeler can work some magic on him!

Kacper Kozlowski: The Poland midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan in Belgium with Union SG and then in Holland with Vitesse. His Albion contract expires in 2026 and the 20-year-old is tipped to leave this summer, with Turkish club Gaziantepspor keen to wrap up a deal.

Yasin Ayari: The Sweden international midfielder joined Brighton in 2023 from AIK and has had loan stints in the Championship with Coventry and Blackburn. The 20-year-old is contracted until June 2027 and is expected to leave this summer on another loan.

Marc Leonard: The 22-year-old midfielder had two excellent loans with Northampton and is set to exit this summer with Oxford United, Wrexham, Birmingham, Portsmouth and a host of Championship clubs all linked with a permanent transfer.

Facundo Buonanotte: The Argentina playmaker was a regular last term due to injuries. The 19-year-old Impressed in parts but did he do enough to grasp his chance? – especially now that players are returning from injuries, plus the new signings. Competition is fierce and it’s interesting to see how Buonanotte features in Hurzeler’s plans. A loan this summer could be on the cards.

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador attacker had loan stints last season with West Brom and Ipswich. He played a key role in helping the Tractor Boys to promotion and was well liked by the manager and fans at Portman Road. Talk of a move to Ipswich has cooled and his father recently stated they have options from Germany and Spain this summer, if he can’t force his way into Brighton’s first team.

Abdallah Sima: Impressed on loan at Rangers last term after injury hit spells with Stoke and Angers. The attacker has bags of potential but keeping him fit has been a problem so far. Rangers are keen to make a permanent move for the 23-year-old, if they can agree a fee with Brighton. Sima has one-year remaining on his contract.

Deniz Undav: Here’s a complex one. Undav banged in the goals while on loan at Stuttgart last term. Stuttgart then triggered the option to buy (believed to be around £20m) but Albion had a buy back clause. Undav wants to go, Hurzeler is said to want to keep him but Brighton continue to assess their options for the striker who is contracted with them until 2026. A move remains the most likely outcome, it’s just a matter of where and for how much.