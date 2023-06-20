NationalWorldTV
‘Going to England’ – Brighton submit ‘higher offer’ than Arsenal in race for ‘€22m’ Galatasaray defender

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly outbid Arsenal in the race to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey, according to Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:24 BST

The French full-back played a key role in helping the Istanbul outfit to the 2022-23 Süper Lig title – Galatasaray’s first league success in four years.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Turkish champions from Stade Rennais in July 2021, was part of a water-tight Galatasaray defence that conceded just 27 league goals this season – the best record in the Süper Lig.

Boey made 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in 2022-23, providing four assists and scoring once.

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly outbid Arsenal in the race to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey, according to Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar. Picture by Ahmad Mora/Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion have reportedly outbid Arsenal in the race to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey, according to Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar. Picture by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images
The defender’s excellent campaign has caught the eye of the Seagulls and the Gunners, who are reportedly both looking to bolster their options at right-back.

Dindar said Boey is certain to exit NEF Stadyumu this summer, but the Turkish champions will demand ‘€22m’ for the defender.

Dindar claims Albion have outbid Mikel Arteta’s side with an offer of ‘€18m’, but Galatasaray remain firm in their valuation of Boey.

Speaking to Skorer TV, as relayed by Turkish outlet Milliyet, Dindar said: “Sacha Boey is going to England. Fourteen million euros is not correct, it is expected to be at least €20m. Galatasaray demands €22m

“Brighton made a higher offer than Arsenal in terms of numbers. [The Seagulls’ offer is] currently around €18m. An offer came in [from Albion].”

