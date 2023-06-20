The French full-back played a key role in helping the Istanbul outfit to the 2022-23 Süper Lig title – Galatasaray’s first league success in four years.
The 22-year-old, who joined the Turkish champions from Stade Rennais in July 2021, was part of a water-tight Galatasaray defence that conceded just 27 league goals this season – the best record in the Süper Lig.
Boey made 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in 2022-23, providing four assists and scoring once.
The defender’s excellent campaign has caught the eye of the Seagulls and the Gunners, who are reportedly both looking to bolster their options at right-back.
Dindar said Boey is certain to exit NEF Stadyumu this summer, but the Turkish champions will demand ‘€22m’ for the defender.
Dindar claims Albion have outbid Mikel Arteta’s side with an offer of ‘€18m’, but Galatasaray remain firm in their valuation of Boey.
Speaking to Skorer TV, as relayed by Turkish outlet Milliyet, Dindar said: “Sacha Boey is going to England. Fourteen million euros is not correct, it is expected to be at least €20m. Galatasaray demands €22m
“Brighton made a higher offer than Arsenal in terms of numbers. [The Seagulls’ offer is] currently around €18m. An offer came in [from Albion].”