Goldstone Ground 25 years: Gritt and determination allowed Brighton to Bloom to Premier League

Brighton remain on course to break the club’s Premier League points record despite being pegged back by Southampton in the 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

Albion – whose current tally of 41 is the same as they managed in their previous two seasons – require a single point from their remaining four fixtures to make a small piece of history, while they also retain hope of a maiden top-half finish.

But 25 years ago this week, Albion played their final match at the Goldstone Ground and then had to avoid defeat in the final Division Three match at Hereford United to preserve their Football League status.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans invade the pitch on the referees final whistle of the Division Three match between against Doncaster Rovers, which was the last game ever to be played at The Goldstone. Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

They did so with a nerve jangling 1-1 draw – one of the most vital results in the club’s history.

“We’re aware of how far we’ve come and I remember there must have been bad times because I played against Brighton,” said Potter. “So you must have been bad! “We’re aware of (chairman) Tony Bloom’s influence really and how much he’s done and helped us.

“That’s why we’re appreciative and fight for every single Premier League point because we know how quickly it can turn the other way.

“You always want to get better and want to do more and we’ve got four games to try and get more points.”

Steve Grit was the manager of Albion back in 1997 when a fine run of results at the Goldstone, plus that point at Edgar Street, saw them survive.

A set of results that ultimately allowed Albion to prosper to the Premier League team they are today.

Gritt was the special guest at a dinner at the Amex on Friday which was also attended by several of the players who played for the club that season.

On Sunday, he got a fantastic reception from the Amex crowd when he and some of the players from that season were introduced to supporters during Sunday’s Premier League match against Southampton.

“The home record was ridiculous when you think about it, to win ten games and draw the other two,” Grit said.

“The amazing thing for me looking back 25 years is how we didn’t win a game away from home.

"Thankfully we got some points towards the end. Everyone knows that the Goldstone was a special ground.

"I played there for Charlton and had some good experiences and some bad, but when there was a big crowd in there it had a really good atmosphere.