All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of the Premier League trip to Liverpool

Fabian Hurzeler insists Brajan Gruda proved himself against one of the best left backs in the world during Brighton’s 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool in midweek.

Gruda, who joined from Mainz for £25m last summer, made his first start for the Seagulls last Wednesday and was up against Liverpool left back Andy Robertson.

The German under-21 international is now pushing for his first Premier League start ahead of sixth-placed Brighton’s trip to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Brajan Gruda of Brighton & Hove Albion made his first start for Brighton against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup

“He needed this match also to prove himself that he's able to play on this level, that his body is resilient,” said Hurzeler. “He played against [Andy Robertson] one of the best left full-backs in the world and it was a tough challenge for him. But there were good things, bad things, but it's normal for a young lad like him.

“Now it's about him getting his body more and more adapted to the intensity of the Premier League. To also bring more of his skills on the pitch. But I was happy how he defended. I was happy that he had some good actions in offensive positions. It was a good start for him.”

Hurzeler also wants Brighton to show a more ruthless side to their game against Arne Slot’s second placed team.

“In both directions in possession, out of possession, they're the small details to make the difference in the end,” said the German. Exactly these small details, you need to have them on your side and you need to do them in a perfect way. Otherwise you won't have a chance against a top team like Liverpool.

“That's what I meant with being ruthless because I can't say to play you must score, because of course every players wants to score in the end. It's about trying to demand or put pressure on the players to control the things they can control, and so that's why we focus more on the small details.”