Brighton & Hove Albion lost points for location but scored well for atmosphere, views and catering.

Good food but poor location - How Brighton & Hove Albion's matchday experience compares against Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Leeds United, Chelsea and Arsenal

The new Premier League season is just around the corner with Crystal Palace and Arsenal opening the season on 5th August.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:31 pm

Fans around the country are getting ready once again to swap the couch for the terraces, but which stadiums offer the best fan experiences for them?

BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

Brighton bagged 80 ratings for atmosphere, view and catering but the stadium’s location didn’t go down well with a 50 point score.

Here’s how Brighton’s matchday experience stacks up against their league rivals.

1. Nottingham Forest

77.92

2. Manchester United

76.44

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

75.34

4. Manchester City

73.36

