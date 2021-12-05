Graham Potter addresses Robert Sanchez concerns after West Ham and Southampton wobbles

Robert Sanchez has been backed by his head coach Graham Potter

Sanchez's form has been erratic since returning from his one match suspension following his red card during the 1-1 home draw against Newcastle.

The Spain international has produced some important saves in both matches but the main concern has been his distribution.

Twice against West Ham the Brighton goalkeeper was caught out with the ball and he also struggled at times in the 1-1 draw at Southampton yesterday.

It was his poor clearance that led to the Saints' opening goal which, was nicely tucked away by Armando Broja before Neal Maupay's late leveller

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive rise since taking the No 1 jersey from previous Albion keeper Maty Ryan last season.

Sanchez's fine form helped Albion maintain their Premier League status and also earned him international recognition with Luis Enrique's Spain team.

The game at Southampton was only Sanchez's 42nd Premier League appearance and Albion boss Potter has backed his keeper to come through the first difficult period of his senior career.

"Football is a game of mistakes in that regard," said Potter. "Rob's distribution is part of his strengths and I think his first half [against Southampton] was probably a little bit like the team, so it is not about an individual.

"He made some good saves to keep us at 1-0 in the first half. He is a young goalkeeper that will get better and improve."

Potter also stated this season is the first for Sanchez in front of full crowd and summed up his performance after the 1-1 midweek draw at West Ham.

"He made a couple of saves, particularly at the end. He probably didn’t have the best of first halves by his standards, but it was nice for him to come through that and show us what he’s about in the second half, because he was really good, he’s a young goalkeeper and sometimes you have to go through that process.