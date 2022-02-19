Graham Potter confirms Adam Webster injury and gives return date for key Brighton defender

Key Albion defender Adam Webster was ruled out ahead of their Premier League clash with relegation threatened Burnley at the Amex Stadium.

Webster is said to have picked up a slight groin injury and added to Graham Potter' s defensive concerns as he was already missing skipper Lewis Dunk through suspension.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunk received a second half red card at Man United which was a blow for the player and team as the skipper was just getting back into first team football following a long term knee injury.

Brighton defender Adam Webster missed the game against Burnley

Webster, who has had his injury issues this season with hamstring and calf problems, will hope to be back in the starting line-up next week against Aston Villa.

It leaves Potter a little light on defensive options following the recent departures of Ben White to Arsenal and Dan Burn to Newcastle.

On Webster, Potter added: "It was more fatigue than anything. A slight strain in his groin area so are hopeful for Aston Villa."

Shane Duffy was recalled to the starting XI and struggled against Burnley striker Wout Weghorst.

Weghorst fired his first Premier League goal as relegation-threatened Burnley climbed off the bottom of the table with a resounding 3-0 success at Brighton.

Netherlands striker Weghorst – a £12million January signing from German club Wolfsburg following Chris Wood’s departure to Newcastle – set the Clarets on course for a first win in 12 top-flight games with a clinical finish.