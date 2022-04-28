Graham Potter confirms fresh injury woe for attacker ahead of Wolves and Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without their talented young attacker Jeremy Sarmiento for their trip to Wolves this Saturday.

Sarmiento, 19, was working his way back to full fitness following a serious hamstring injury sustained last December at West Ham.

The Ecuador international has featured as a late substitute in Albion last few Premier League matches but suffered an injury setback when he hobbled off in midweek during an under-23s match against Chelsea under-23s.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has any injury concern ahead of the trip to Wolves this Saturday

It's a blow for club and player as head coach Graham Potter sees Sarmiento as a key player for Albion's future and was managing his return to fitness carefully.

"Jeremy Sarmiento picked up a slight problem in his hamstring in the under-23s game on Monday, so he will miss the game on Saturday but there are no other problems."

Flying wingback Tariq Lamptey was another concern ahead of the trip to Molineux as the Albion man missed last Sunday's draw against Southampton with a knee problem.

Potter said the 20-year-old has trained this week and should be available for selection as long as there is no reaction ahead of kick-off.

Defender Shane Duffy is also back and available following a thigh injury and Yves Bissouma returns after a two-match ban for picking up his 10th booking for he campaign at Tottenham.

Albion have plenty of competition for places as they approach the end of the season with fringe players such as Steven Alzate, Evan Ferguson and Haydon Roberts all bidding for minutes on the pitch.