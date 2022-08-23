Graham Potter confirms two injuries for Brighton ahead of Forest Green Rovers and Leeds United
Brighton and Hove Albion will be in Carabao Cup action at Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday before Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium
Graham Potter ruled out two players for the Wednesday night trip to League One outfit Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
Potter confirmed his squad came through relatively unscathed following their 2-0 victory at West Ham on Sunday but said Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder will miss the trip to The New Lawn Stadium.
"Everybody's okay after Sunday, recovery is in progress for them,” said the Albion head coach who has guided Brighton to seven points from their first three Premier League matches of the season. “Everyone's in good spirits and looking forward to the week ahead.
"Jeremy and Jakub are the only two unavailable. Jeremy is making good progress. He will be integrated back into the team at the back end of this week. I think he will start next week, that's the plan. Jakub [Moder] is more long term."
Moder is expected to be out of action until the new year at least after sustaining a serious ACL injury last season.
Sarmiento picked up a “minor knee injury” while playing for the under-21s last week.