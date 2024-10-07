Graham Potter delivers brilliant Chelsea verdict after Brighton hit back against Tottenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former boss Graham Potter gives his verdict on Brighton’s win against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter believed Albion still had a hangover from their 4-2 defeat at Chelsea during the first half of their comeback win against Tottenham.

Brighton were trailing 2-0 at halftime against Spurs at the Amex Stadium yesterday following first half goals from Brennan Johnson and James Maddison.

But Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls were excellent in the second half and secured a remarkable 3-2 triumph thanks to second half efforts from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck.

Danny Welbeck of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's third goal against Tottenham with teammate Kaoru Mitoma

The result leaves Brighton sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points from seven matches, while Tottenham are ninth on 10 points.

Potter, who had three mostly successful seasons in charge at Brighton before moving to Chelsea in 2022, was a guest pundit last night on Match of the Day 2.

"Credit to Brighton,” said Potter. “They did well at halftime. The first half was impacted by the previous match against Chelsea.

"The start of the game they were attacked in behind a few times. Psychologically the players were thinking at halftime, it's not looking so good.

"The second goal [from Tottenham] as soon as you play through the team, the goalkeeper [Bart Verbruggen] let the ball in and it felt like a weak goal.

"At halftime they made a difference. Okay, let's make this about emotion. Let's get some intensity into our game and they imposed themselves on Tottenham really well in the second half.”

The Premier League now pauses for the international break and the Seagulls return to action on Saturday October 19 at seventh placed Newcastle .