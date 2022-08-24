Graham Potter gives verdict on Chelsea loan star ahead of Brighton's Carabao Cup clash

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter has been impressed with Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill since his arrival at the club.

Colwill, who spent last season at Huddersfield in the Championship, joined on loan earlier this window as Albion’s player of the year Marc Cucurella signed for Chelsea for £60m.

Colwill made his Brighton debut as a second half substitute on the opening match of the season as Potter’s men recorded a memorable 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill is set to make his first competitive start for Brighton in the Carabao Cup at Forest Green Rovers

The 6ft 2in defender is from Southampton but has been with Chelsea since 2011 and progressed through their youth ranks. He has also represented England from under-16s through to under-21s.

Colwill, 19, is now set for his full Albion debut at League One outfit Forest Green Rovers tonight.

Potter said: “He’s fitted in really well, we’re really impressed with him.

"He’s an impressive young man, very mature for his age and respectful. He understands the situation he’s in, that he came late into pre-season with us but he is training well, supporting the team and getting up to speed.

"He will be in the squad against Forest Green and there’s a good chance he will be on the pitch.”

Albion will travel without Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder who are ruled out through injury.

Wednesday’s game could be an opportunity for striker Deniz Undav to get some minutes, while Jason Steele is expected to start in goal.

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma is also in line for his full debut.

Forest Green could hand a debut to new signing Myles Peart-Harris.

The 19-year-old midfielder signed on loan from Brentford earlier this week and is available to appear in the competition for Ian Burchnall’s team.

Connor Wickham came off the bench in Forest Green’s 3-0 defeat to Plymouth on Saturday and could be named in the starting line-up this time out.