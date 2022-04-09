Graham Potter gives verdict on Pascal Gross future as contract expires this summer

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has been a key man for Graham Potter in the Premier League

Albion head coach Graham Potter wants Pascal Gross to stay at the club for "more seasons."

Gross, 30, has been a key man for Potter but the midfielder's contract expires at the end of this season.

Gross was Brighton's first signing when they achieved promotion to the top flight in 2017, joining from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt 04.

He has since made 147 Premier League appearances and scored 15 times and made 26 assists.

He has been a regular under Potter and has shown his versatility and played a number of positions.

Potter was asked by Sussex World what the future holds for Gross beyond this summer and if he wants the German to remain.

"Yes," said Potter emphatically. "If you look at the games Pascal has played, he's played a lot of games for me and many games for Brighton and Hove Albion.

"He has been an important player during our time in the Premier League. He has played a huge role in that. Important player and an important person in the group.

"I have really enjoyed working with him and looking forward to more seasons."

Striker Danny Welbeck is also out of contract this summer and the striker this season has struggled with injuries.

The former Man United and Arsenal front runner has shown touches of class but lack of fitness has prevented him from contributing on a consistent basis.

Asked if Welbeck is in his thoughts for next season, Potter said: "Yes of course. Now is not the time to speak about that from our perspective or his perspective.