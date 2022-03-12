Brighton boss Graham Potter highlights Adam Lallana's qualities as tough run looms

Albion's next five league fixtures sees them take on some of English football's heavyweights. The Seagulls host title-chasing Liverpool today (Saturday) before UEFA Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur visit the Amex four days later.

Albion's home encounter with relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday, April 2 could offer some light relief before Potter's charges make two trips to North London in as many weeks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton visit fourth-placed Arsenal on Saturday, April 9 before travelling to Spurs a week later.

Head coach Graham Potter said midfielder Adam Lallana's 'experience' and 'quality' will prove invaluable to Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of a testing run of Premier League games. Picture by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Potter will be looking at experienced heads with big game know-how, like UEFA Champions League winner Lallana, three-time Dutch top-flight champion Joël Veltman, and Premier League and two-time FA Cup winner Danny Welbeck, to guide Albion through this tricky period.

Ex-Liverpool and Southampton man Lallana has been a vital cog in the Seagulls' midfield this season but the former England international has struggled for game time in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old has played 55 minutes in his last four games due to a hamstring injury.

But, speaking ahead of today's clash with the Reds at the Amex, Potter said Lallana was close to full fitness and the midfielder's return would provide a vital boost to a youthful Brighton team.

The Albion head coach said: "We lost him after Burnley through injury. So he wasn’t available for Aston Villa and only had a bit of training up to Newcastle.

"He’s had a bit more now so that gives him more of a chance to be involved for longer on the pitch.

"He’s an older player, so therefore he’s got a lot of experience. For the last seven years, he’s been at Liverpool which is a bit of a different experience than what we have here.

"Nevertheless, he brings that experience as a man, as a father, as a player, as a person, and he also brings the quality that he has as a footballer.

"That’s always important for us. On and off the pitch, he’s always contributed."

Graham Potter makes 'pressure' admission ahead of Brighton v Liverpool.