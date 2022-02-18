Graham Potter issues Enock Mwepu injury update ahead of Brighton v Burnley

The Zambian midfielder has now been out injured for six weeks.

The 24-year-old came off holding his right thigh during Albion's 2-1 FA Cup third round win at ten-man West Bromwich Albion on January 8.

Mwepu has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Brighton since his summer move from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg

Enock Mwepu suffered a hamstring injuring during Albion's 2-1 FA Cup third round win at ten-man West Bromwich Albion on January 8. Picture by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

He has scored twice and provided five assists for the Seagulls this season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Clarets, Potter said: "He's been five or so weeks now, which is about right for the injury that he had.

"After the scan it was a little bit more than we initially thought, but he's not behind schedule, there's nothing to worry about from that perspective.

"He trained a little bit with the team today [Thursday]. He'll step that up over the next few days.

"He's probably frustrated, he's had a few injury problems and that's meant he hasn't been consistent in terms of selection or availability, so we haven't seen Enock's full capacity.

"We've seen bits of it and he's still contributing when he's played for us.

"He has a high, physical capacity to go box to box, he creates goals and affects that final third. The first goal against Brentford, it was a really good pass to put Leo [Trossard] away.