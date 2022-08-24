Graham Potter issues update on Deniz Undav after leaving him out of Brighton starting XIs

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German attacker joined Albion in pre-season following his successful spell at Union SG.

The 26-year-old scored 26 times in the Belgian top flight last term but has had to patient in the early stages of the Albion's Premier League campaign.

Head coach Graham Potter has opted for Danny Welbeck as his main attacking threat as Albion have sealed an impressive seven points from their first three top flight matches.

Brighton striker Deniz Undav is yet to make a start in the Premier League this season

Despite not scoring, Welbeck has looked sharp in the early stages and Undav’s only outing so far was an 89th minute substitute appearance during the 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Undav will be keen for more minutes and he is likely to get his chance to impress at the The New Lawn Stadium tonight.

“He’s going to be in the squad and we’re really happy with him,” said Potter.

“The team is doing well so he’s having to be patient for his chance but that’s normal. In terms of what he brings, he’s getting to know the players, the league and the environment.