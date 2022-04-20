Graham Potter issues update on Leandro Trossard absence after Manchester City loss

Trossard had scored in Albion's previous two matches as they recorded away victories at Arsenal and Tottenham.

The Belgian international - as well as the suspended Yves Bissouma - were a notable absentees for Graham Potter's team as they put up a decent showing but ultimately suffered a 3-0 loss to Pep Guardiola's men.

"He was sick," said Potter after the defeat. "It was overnight sickness and he did not sleep and vomiting and hopefully next game he will be available."

Manchester City struck three times in the second half but the scoreline did not tell the full story of a nervy contest at the Etihad Stadium in which the champions were frustrated yby Graham Potter’s resolute side before the break.

It took deflected strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden for them to break through and the sense of relief that swept round the ground after an anxious opening period was tangible.

Bernardo Silva settled any nerves completely with a fine third goal for the hosts eight minutes from time.

Potter added: "Manchester City played really well tonight and deserved the win.

"I thought we defended well in the first half and had good shape and discipline. We were a bit disappointed with how we were on the ball.

"A few easy passes where we had the opportunity to attack and have the ball we couldn't take.

"That's a combination of a few things and also the opponent being good defensively. We have to be perfect for us to come here and get anything and in the end we weren't.

"In the end their quality told even though there was a little fortune in how their goals came, the first two especially, you have to say over the 90 minutes they deserved to win.

"You suffer and put things in perspective quickly and move on. The guys gave everything but we weren't good enough.

"They were better than us, that's okay and we have to recover and prepare for Southampton.