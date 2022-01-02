Graham Potter makes Alexis Mac Allister admission after stunning display against Everton

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice during the 3-2 win against Everton

The win move Brighton up to eighth in the Premier League as Graham Potter's in-form team also recently enjoyed three points against Brentford and an impressive away point at Chelsea last Thursday.

"Brilliant. It has been a fantastic week for us, seven points. We took the lead, deservedly so. We had to dig in and defend and then scored some good goals. Delighted for the players.

"We are in a decent moment. I think there's only three teams who have lost fewer games than us in the league.

"We are disappointed with the goals we conceded but delighted with the three points.

"It is not the end of the season, otherwise we would be very happy. It is 27 points we have now so we just continue to work. Do our best to try and win the next match.

"Alexis Mac Allister has had to be patient. He's had to support the team from the sides. I thought it was a fantastic performance from him.

"You have to keep everybody motived and everybody part o what we are trying to do.

"He would have been frustrated and I understand why. But he has carried on working and when he gets the chance he's in a good place to take it."

It was a case of new year, same old Everton as even the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after almost five months out with a thigh injury failed to change their fortunes, with the striker’s main contribution being a missed first-half penalty.

By then the home side were already 2-0 down after Mac Allister’s opener was followed by a Dan Burn header as the Toffees conceded the first goal for the 14th time in 20 matches this season and seventh time in succession

And while Everton academy graduate Anthony Gordon – their one positive on a chastening afternoon – scored his first two goals for the club, Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez, whose side have now won just once in the last 12 matches.

Benitez said: "Not just the first, the second goal too. The way we conceded goals makes it very difficult for us. Then the team missed a penalty and it became more difficult for the confidence. They reacted but difficult when you makes mistakes like we did.

"I don't like to make excuses. The goals we conceded is the lack of focus in the first minute and then after you play under pressure. You could see the reaction was there but it is not enough because you still make mistakes.

"It is important not to concede not just here but any field. We have to focus and start with the intensity everyone is expecting. We cannot be conceding these types of goals.

"I am concerned that we have to improve, especially in defence. The team pushes and works hard and tries but we are lacking a little quality in the decisions.