Graham Potter makes new January striker stance clear and Yves Bissouma interest reaches dizzying heights

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will be 'on his toes' this January transfer window

The departures of Jurgen Locadia and Aaron Connolly in the early stages of this transfer window has Albion looking short of options in attacking areas.

Locadia, who joined the club in 2018 for a then record deal of £14m, struggled to find his best form at Albion and earlier this week sealed a permanent move to Bundesliga outfit Bochum.

Connolly also found regular game time in the Premier League hard to come by and the Ireland international moved to Championship outfit Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

It leaves Brighton with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck as the two recognised strikers in Graham Potter' s squad, with 17-year-old Evan Ferguson - who is yet to play in the Premier League - as the chief support.

Leo Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister have chipped in with goals from midfield but many fans are keen for Brighton to sign a striker and offer supporter to leading scorer Maupay and Welbeck, who is just returning from hamstring surgery.

"Not necessarily," said Potter when asked if more cover was required at the sharp end.

"Danny Welbeck coming back is really important for us. Evan Ferguson has stepped up from the under-23s and has been training with us for the last few weeks, so he plays a role in the first team group.

"There’s always a chance when the window is open, but as it stands I am happy with what we have got."

Brighton have added young Polish international midfielder Kacper Kozłowski to their ranks so far this January but the £8m arrival will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Belgian outfit USG.

Potter added: "January is difficult for that type of signing generally anyway. I’ve always had a good idea of how we want to work in the window, we work ahead, it’s not like we are caught by surprise.

"We have a strategy of what we want to do as a club and we will follow that. In the window you’ve always got to be on your toes and be aware of what is out there. We will do our best with it.

"I am really happy with the group we have got and it can get better. I don’t think we’ve reached the maximum potential as a group and I am looking forward to seeing how that develops.

"Then we will see if anything comes from the outside which we have to factor into, we’re open to that. We’re not a selling club, but you never know in this world."

When asked what a good January transfer window would like, Potter said: "A couple more wins in the Premier League! If we can get through in the FA Cup and a few wins then I will be happy with that."

Meanwhile, Albion's Mali international Yves Bissouma - wh has 18 months remaining on his contract - continues to attract attention. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are the latest club to show an interest for the Albion midfielder currently representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I’d expect all our players to be with us," said Potter.

"There’s a lot of speculation out there, there’s nothing to report. The fact that there’s speculation out there means we’re doing something well.