Graham Potter makes Pascal Gross admission after Leeds United win

Brighton head coach Graham Potter and Pascal Gross following the Premier League win against Leeds United at the Amex Stadium

Albion squandered a host of chances at the Amex Stadium before Gross coolly claimed his third goal of the season in the 66th minute.

Leeds were second best for much of a frustrating afternoon in which manager Jesse Marsch was shown a second-half yellow card following persistent petulant touchline behaviour.

The American, who was animated all afternoon, slammed the ball into the turf after his side were awarded a free-kick and then sarcastically applauded referee Michael Salisbury.

Substitute Luis Sinisterra wasted a golden chance for the visitors by diverting wide of an unguarded goal prior to the Seagulls’ winner, before Diego Llorente headed narrowly off target late on as their unbeaten start came to an end.

On Pascal Gross, Potter said: "He does pretty much everything in the team. He’s in the form of his life, I’d say. He’s a great guy to have and a very important member of the team."

Potter added: "When the score’s only 1-0, we know how it is. The boys defend with responsibility and make it hard for the opponent regardless. Generally we defended the situations well and deserved the win.

"The mood is really positive. We have full respect for our opponents and of the competition. All we can do is remain humble and hard-working. We have to keep that going.

"It’s just about getting in those [scoring] positions more often, which we’ve done quite well. It’s about being balanced as a team, creating chances and not conceding many.