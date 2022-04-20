Graham Potter makes 'took too long' Moises Caicedo admission ahead of Manchester City

The Ecuador international impressed on his top flight debut at Arsenal and then followed that with a another powerful and composed display in the victory at Tottenham.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “He’s been really impressive but it’s been a strange one because he’s played a lot of big games and he’s had some really positive experiences with his national team.

“So it’s not like he’s coming from nowhere. And we knew his quality. It’s just that we started off the season well, he was on loan and when he came back we were trying to find the right time to play him, the right situation and in the end we probably, as it looks now, took too long to put him in the team.

“Because in the last two games he has been fantastic. But his quality has always been there. We’ve always believed in the player and always believed in what he can do.

"It’s just, as I said, trying to find the right time to put him in. We’re absolutely delighted with how he’s contributed to the team.

"You’re not gonna meet a nicer guy. And when you have those two combinations, there’s a nice story."

Potter admits the back to back away wins in north London has lifted squad morale after a painful run of six defeats.

"It was more than a moment, wasn't it? It was a long period it felt like, I don't want to use the word hell as I am sure there are worse places to be, but it was still it was unpleasant.

"Six winless games, six defeats over a long period of time was painful, really painful. You know the supporters are frustrated, everyone is frustrated.

"So you have to come through them, and you have to suffer, and then I think you can grow a little bit, it is not nice at the time, not at all.

"But whenever you try to improve anything you have to fail, you have to have defeat, and you have mistakes and suffer.

"That is the way you can get up, provided you have the character to get up, keep getting up and that is the important thing and the players have that.