Graham Potter makes Wout Weghorst admission ahead of Brighton v Burnley

The centre forward has impressed for the Premier League's basement side since his £12m move from German club VfL Wolfsburg on deadline day.

In his first three Clarets games the Dutch international has created more chances and had more shots than any of his teammates.

Weghorst laid on a classy assist for Jay Rodriguez in Burnley' s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on January 8, but he is yet to open his Clarets account.

The January acquisition of 6ft 6 striker Wout Weghorst was a shrewd piece of business by Burnley, according to Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The 29-year-old bagged 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances during his four-year spell at VfL Wolfsburg.

Weghorst hurt his hip in Burnley's narrow 1-0 defeat at title-chasing Liverpool last Sunday but is expected to be fit for the trip to the Seagulls.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting between the two clubs at the Amex, Potter said: "They have done good business, they really have. As a new signing he adds something to them as well that they did not have before.

"Weghorst has shown his quality. He is technically good but a target man as well.

"If you look at his record in the Bundesliga, it is impressive. I think they have done well."