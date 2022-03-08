Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag - Drastic change in next Manchester United manager odds as club director accelerates search

Manchester United remain a long way off challenging for the Premier League title and their derby day loss to Manchester City last Sunday highlighted the scale of the task in trying to close the gap on their neighbours and old rivals Liverpool.

Football director John Murtough is said to have accelerated the process of hiring a new manager to succeed Ralf Rangnick in the last couple of weeks.

The next decision for United will be vital and it is believed the intention is for it to be a long-term appointment.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are front-runners but the United board are also sounding out domestic options with Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Brighton's Potter among those.

Potter is considered to be an impressive and innovative coach who has delivered stylish football on a relatively small scale budget and has developed young talent along the way.

Former Brighton boss Gus Poyet believes the lure of United would be difficult to resist, should they come knocking

"If Graham Potter is offered the Man United job then he must go," said Poyet. "Sorry Brighton, but that’s the situation.

"Does he have the kind of profile that Man United will be looking for?

"I’m not so sure. I’m not talking about the football he plays or his personality as Man United normally look for coaches with a bigger experience in big teams, especially winning titles.

"I suppose coaches need to go somewhere to win titles, if you’re not coaching a top team you’re not going to win.

"There are plenty of rumours about the style and personality of the way they’re playing, like the style Brendan Rodgers plays. One year ago, two weeks ago, I would’ve said it would be Mauricio Pochettino, 100 per cent.

"Now, what’s going to happen? The current manager was coming for six months, and then after a month there were rumours he’d be staying longer.

"There are too many stories coming out of Man United, they need to go back to basics, it’s a mess at the moment. One week they are ready to go and win trophies and the next week they are the worst team in Man United history. It’s impossible."

Pundit Ian Wright and former Man United star Andy Cole believe Potter is destined for a top four club.

Wright said: "The way they [Brighton] have recruited and the way they have played and how well coached they are.

"If only they were able to score more goals, because we have seen them on so many occasions miss unbelievable chances - last season and this season - they would be way up the league.

"Because of how well they play, he changes the formation during games, that is how good he is with in-game management. They are well coached.

Asked if Potter can go right to the top and manage a top four club, Cole added: "100 per cent. Absolutely 100 per cent!

"The job he has done at Brighton, amazing. There was possibility of a move to Tottenham in the summer but he turned it down. That shows he is capable at managing at a higher level."

