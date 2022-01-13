Graham Potter pinpoints the Brighton midfielders who could save them a fortune if Yves Bissouma departs amid £40m Aston Villa link

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter says there is plenty of healthy competition in the midfield areas

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter believes his squad can cope if star midfielder Yves Bissouma did depart in a big money move this January.

Bissouma, who is currently on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, continues to be linked with a £40m move to Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form for Albion this season and has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Last summer Albion lost England international Ben White who moved to Arsenal for £50m and it was a transfer that Potter believed represented good business for the buyer, seller and player.

Brighton did not invest in a defender as a replacement for White as they were well covered with Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn with talented youngster Haydon Roberts waiting in the wings.

Losing Bissouma would clearly be a blow for any team but it's one Potter feels they could cope with due to a combination of youth and experience in midfield areas.

Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross lack the dynamism and power of Bissouma but offer control and guile while Jakub Moder, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Enock Mwepu and Moisés Caicedo all have the ability to improve and stake their claim to be Albion's main man in midfield.

Potter said: "If you look at Ben White, you want to keep your players but you know that making a sale for such a big number is win, win win situation.

"Ben moved to a club pushing for the Champions League, they get a good player and we get a good fee. Sometimes it's the right thing. We didn't add a centre back after that and we have still done well as a team.

"It's the same in every area. We have players who can take steps forward. We have players pushing behind scenes that can play and should play.

"What ever happens we have cover in a lot of positions.

"All of the guys we have at the moment can [make steps forward] for different reasons. We have more mature players of Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana and they are valuable members for us in the group.

"Alexis and Jakub are showing good levels of performance and Steven Alzate is just coming back from injury as well.

"He can get better as he gets more training and more time.

"There is good competition and we have Moises coming who is an exciting one as well. It is a strong area for us. We also need to help Enock [Mwepu] recover and finish the season well."