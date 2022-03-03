Graham Potter proud of Brighton's gesture to Ukraine for Newcastle United trip

Albion’s men’s and women’s teams will this weekend turn out in their third kit, which is the same colours as the Ukrainian flag.

The Seagulls will also donate all profit from future sales of the strip to the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal to aid those in need following the Russian invasion of the country.

Graham Potter said the club will 'show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine'

“I suppose the only thing we can do is show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Potter, whose side travel to Newcastle on Saturday.

“It’s a terrible situation. War, you utter the word and it feels catastrophic because you know people are suffering and you know people are going to lose their lives.

“We’re in this very fortunate position that we can play a football match in a free world, so the least we can do is show our support, in a small way, of course, but still show our support to the people of Ukraine who are going through a terrible thing.

“It’s very important. The truth is we can’t do too much else, other than show our support and do what we can. I would expect that from our football club as I would expect from most clubs to be honest.

“We are all thinking of the people of Ukraine and want to do our bit to help.”

Potter admits football is pretty insignificant when it comes to events such as those in eastern Europe.

“It’s a worrying time for us all,” he added. “I have a young family; my eldest is 12 years old and he comes back and reads things, sees things about world war three and nuclear attacks and it’s a terrible state to be in.

“We’re all worried for the people of Ukraine, the situation now, and also for the future.

“That’s the challenge for us all, to try to make sense of it. We’re in a privileged position.