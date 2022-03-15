Graham Potter provides Adam Lallana injury update and reacts to 'keeps happening' question ahead of Tottenham

Brighton and Hove Albion - who have lost their last five Premier League matches - will be without their experienced midfielder Adam Lallana for Wednesday night's visit of Tottenham.

Lallana, 33, has been struggling with a hamstring problem of late and his return against title-chasing Liverpool last Saturday lasted just eight minutes.

The former Liverpool man was brought on to add to some control and guile to the midfield at halftime but soon broke down and was replaced by Pascal Gross.

Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana injured his hamstring after just eight minutes of action against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium last Saturday

It's been a hugely frustrating time for Lallana and the club and he now looks set to miss out against Antonio Conte's Tottenham, who remain in the chase for a top four position.

Potter said: "We are waiting for a scan result, he is testing okay so not too bad. But obviously until we get the scan we will not know the full extent. It seems like it will be a minor problem."

Asked if it'a recurrence of his previous hamstring issue, Potter added: "Yes, but until we get the results back, I would not want to talk too much about it but probably, yeah.

"It is a case of getting the analysis now and getting that diagnosed properly. Maybe [Liverpool] was a little bit too soon but something we will have to think about."

Adam Webster remains sidelined with his groin problem and Potter will hope to have his key defender back after the international break.

Jeremy Sarmiento could also be back in contention for a place in the matchday as he came through 45 minutes for the under-23s in midweek.

It was the teenager's first taste of competitive action since injuring his hamstring on his first Premier League start at West Ham last December.

Potter admits Brighton face a tough task to turn their fortunes around at Tottenham and believes they have improved further since their 3-1 FA Cup at Spurs in February.

"I think they made good additions in the window," Potter added. "I think Romero has got better and better with time.

"He was out injured, but I think he’s got better and better with time, you can see Antonio’s work. In recent games they’ve been really impressive, so they’ve done well."