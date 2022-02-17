Graham Potter provides Adam Lallana update after surprise Manchester United absence ahead of Burnley

Lallana, 33, was excellent for Albion in the 2-0 victory at Watford last Saturday but was an unused substitute in the 2-0 midweek loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“Yes, a little bit,” said Potter when asked if he was managing Lallana’s minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He put so much into the game against Watford. He did really well in that game and he emptied himself physically and emotionally.

Graham Potter will hope to have Adam Lallana available to face Burnley this Saturday

“He put so much into it that the turnaround into such another high intensity game [Man United]. We had Yves [Bissouma] coming back in and it made sense to do that. We will now decide what the best thing to do for us is for Saturday.”

Potter will also be without his skipper Lewis Dunk as he received a red card at Old Trafford for a second half foul on United attacker Anthony Elanga and will be suspended for the Burnley.

It’s a blow for Dunk who was just picking up a head of steam having just returned to the starting XI following a lengthy knee injury.

Potter was unhappy with the red card as he felt the initial decision to book Dunk was correct but it was upgraded to red after a VAR intervention.

Potter said: “Well, it is disappointing with what happened with Lewis. I would not like to comment on our decision in terms of an appeal or not.

“We just have to deal with the situation as it is.”

Albion will also be without midfielder Enock Mwepu who continues his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in the FA Cup at West Brom last month.

Mwepu’s injury has taken longer than expected to heal but Potter insists the Zambia international is on track for a swift return.

“He’s been five or so weeks now, which is about right for the injury that he had,” Potter added. “After the scan it was a little bit more than we initially thought, but he’s not behind schedule, there’s nothing to worry about from that perspective.

“He trained a little bit with the team today. He’ll step that up over the next few days. He’s probably frustrated, he’s had a few injury problems and that’s meant he hasn’t been consistent in terms of selection or availability, so we haven’t seen Enock’s full capacity. We’ve seen bits of it and he’s still contributing when he’s played for us.”