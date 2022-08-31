Graham Potter provides transfer deadline hint as key frailty exposed at Fulham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter saw his side suffer their first Premier League loss of the season at Fulham

Albion tasted their first defeat of the season and delivered a subdued performance at Craven Cottage.

Potter was forced to leave Danny Welbeck from the starting XI as he failed to recover from hefty blows sustained in the 1-0 victory against Leeds United on Sunday at the Amex Stadium.

The striker's presence was badly missed up front as Aleksandar Mitrović and a Lewis Dunk own goal sealed victory for the hosts – despite Alexis Mac Allister clawing one back from the spot.

Welbeck will now rest and recover and will hope to be fit in time to face Leicester at the Amex this Sunday.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal attacker does have a long history of injuries and Potter will not want to over-work the 31-year-old and risk being without him for the longer term.

Albion had Deniz Undav – who is untested tested at Premier League level – on the bench last night, while leading scorer for the last three seasons, Neal Maupay, was allowed to leave last week as he went to Everton for £15m.

Potter admitted they missed Welbeck last night but was forced to make the call for the striker's "wellbeing."

Finding a goalscorer within Albion’s budget is not easy and Potter has been increasingly frustrated of late when responding to questions on the need to sign this elusive "20-goal" attacker.

Brighton did however have a "10-goal" striker in Maupay but he was allowed to leave.

"Well, we will see," said Potter after Fulham when asked if they will bring anyone in before Thursday deadline.

"We are quite calm. I think everyone is doing the same thing which is to keep working until the end of the window. But that is 10 points from five games and that is the first defeat in 10.