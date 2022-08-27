Edit Account-Sign Out
Graham Potter responds to Jesse Marsch's touchline antics after anger and sarcasm towards referee

Leeds were second best at Brighton during a 1-0 defeat where manager Jesse Marsch was shown a second-half yellow card following persistent petulant touchline behaviour.

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:17 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 6:20 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter and a frustrated Leeds boss Jesse Marsch after Albion's 1-0 Premier League win
The American, who was animated all afternoon, slammed the ball into the turf after his side were awarded a free-kick and then sarcastically applauded referee Michael Salisbury.

"I don't pay too much attention at what happens in the other technical area,” said Albion head coach Graham Potter after the 1-0 victory.

"That is for them to be how they think they should be and I have full respect for that.

"Everyone has to act how they want to act. I have huge respect for Jesse and I think he has had a fantastic career.

"I thought the referee was fine, no real opinion on the referee. I can't control his performance, I'm more worried about my team and how the guys play.”

Brighton stretched their unbeaten Premier League streak to a club-record nine games after Pascal Gross’ second-half strike earned a deserved 1-0 win over Leeds.

Albion squandered a host of chances at the Amex Stadium before Gross coolly claimed his third goal of the season in the 66th minute.

On the referee's performance, Marsch said: "I was frustrated today with the referee. Against Chelsea and Barnsley I didn’t say a word to the ref all game.

"If I see things from the referee that I don’t think are fair, there won’t be any other recourse from me than to display my feelings and tell the referee what I think. I did that today and got a yellow.

"We didn’t have our best day, but I don’t think the referee had his best either."

