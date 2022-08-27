Graham Potter responds to Jesse Marsch's touchline antics after anger and sarcasm towards referee

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter and a frustrated Leeds boss Jesse Marsch after Albion's 1-0 Premier League win

The American, who was animated all afternoon, slammed the ball into the turf after his side were awarded a free-kick and then sarcastically applauded referee Michael Salisbury.

"I don't pay too much attention at what happens in the other technical area,” said Albion head coach Graham Potter after the 1-0 victory.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That is for them to be how they think they should be and I have full respect for that.

"Everyone has to act how they want to act. I have huge respect for Jesse and I think he has had a fantastic career.

"I thought the referee was fine, no real opinion on the referee. I can't control his performance, I'm more worried about my team and how the guys play.”

Brighton stretched their unbeaten Premier League streak to a club-record nine games after Pascal Gross’ second-half strike earned a deserved 1-0 win over Leeds.

Albion squandered a host of chances at the Amex Stadium before Gross coolly claimed his third goal of the season in the 66th minute.

On the referee's performance, Marsch said: "I was frustrated today with the referee. Against Chelsea and Barnsley I didn’t say a word to the ref all game.

"If I see things from the referee that I don’t think are fair, there won’t be any other recourse from me than to display my feelings and tell the referee what I think. I did that today and got a yellow.