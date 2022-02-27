Graham Potter reveals another defensive injury blow for Brighton ahead of Newcastle and Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter expressed concern about Adam Webster's fitness after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.

Webster, 27, missed the match against Steven Gerrard's men due to a groin injury that also saw him miss the 3-0 loss to Burnley the previous week.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has had defensive injury issues this season

Webster's defensive qualities and his ability to bring the ball out from the back have been sorely missed.

The January departure of Dan Burn to Newcastle, coupled with Lewis Dunk still feeling his way back to full fitness after a knee injury and suspension has further hindered Albion and Potter.

Webster's injury was originally described as minor but it looks as though the defender - who has also struggled with hamstring and calf injuries this season - could be out for a longer period.

"Adam Webster has had a little setback with his [groin] injury," said Potter after the Villa defeat. "So again we will see how he goes this week but looking unlikely for Newcastle."

Potter was also missing the midfield experience of Adam Lallana for the loss to Villa.

Lallana, 33, started against Burnley last week but was missing from today's matchday squad.

"Lallana felt his hamstring in the week," Potter added. "We will see how he goes for Newcastle. It was only a small one but enough to miss this game."

Villa's Matty Cash opened the scoring for Gerrard's men. The Villa full-back broke the deadlock with a fine early finish before taking off his shirt to reveal a “stay strong” message to Dynamo Kiev defender and his Poland temmate Tomasz Kedziora, receiving a caution in the process.

Ollie Watkins then scored his first goal since December in the 68th minute to wrap up Villa’s victory.

Potter added: "We are frustrated with the scoreline but performance-wise I thought we were OK. We started well and their first goal came out of nothing. The effort and character of the players was very good.

"It feels like we have been punished for our mistake, especially for the second goal. The players tried to fight to get back in but it wasn't to be.

"We were pushing and had some opportunities to attack. The boys kept going. Aston Villa are a decent side. They defended in numbers and defended well."