Graham Potter sends a clear message to Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia

Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia is back training with the first team

Graham Potter has told striker Jurgen Locadia to knuckle down after his return fromloan spells at Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati.

Locadia, 27, scored just six times in 43 appearances after Brighton signed the striker for £15m from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018.

The Dutchman did not depart during the August transfer window and is contracted with the club until June 2022.

It’s no secret that Albion are short in the striking department coupled with recent injury concerns to the three remaining recognised strikers of Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay.

It could present an unexpected opportunity for Locadia if he impresses the head coach. “Jurgen is back from his loan and just basically being reintroduced into the group, into the squad and has an opportunity to show what he can do,” said Potter.

“He has got talent, he has got ability, things have not worked out quite out how he’d like since he has been here.