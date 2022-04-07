Graham Potter spells out his view on Brighton fans' cheeky "shooooot!" chant ahead of Arsenal

Graham Potter's Brighton have scored just once in their last seven Premier League outings ahead of their trip to Arsenal this Saturday at the Emirates Stadium

Brighton have claimed just one point and scored just once in their last seven Premier League matches and some fans voiced their frustrations during last Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate against basement outfit Norwich.

Albion supporters were chanting “shoot!” when the team were anywhere near the opposition goal during the draw with the Canaries and Potter seemed to suggest after the match that it was unhelpful and said it was “challenging” for the players.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion will now hope to build on last weekend’s largely encouraging display as they travel to Arsenal this Saturday – and will hope to find that all-important finishing touch.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, Potter said he had no issues with the “shoot” shout and praised the fans for their support against Norwich. “There’s two different conversations here,” said Potter. “One about the media and headlines and there’s one about what I actually said.

“I thought the supporters were brilliant throughout the game and of course there is a natural shout to shoot, that’s what it is.

“Then there’s the challenge for the players for where to shoot and when to shoot, that was just a comment you see in football all over the place and it’s just about understanding that. I didn’t see the headline anyway. There was nothing from my perspective.”

Potter will likely be without the services of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana at Arsenal.

Webster has been out with a groin injury sustained in the 2-0 loss at Man United last March, while Lallana has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

Both were hoping to feature last week against Norwich but the match arrived too soon for the influential duo.

Potter confirmed that Webster and Lallana are close to full fitness but are unlikely to be fit enough start against Champions League chasing Arsenal.

“Adam Webster has made some more progress and has been training a little with the group,” said the Albion head coach. “He may be involved at the weekend but we will see.

“He will not be starting but could be involved in the squad.

“Adam Lallana has taken a step forward as well. So closer to being involved. We will make a decision tomorrow but more likely to be in the squad.”

Jakub Moder is ruled out after the Poland international suffered a serious ACL injury in the second half against Norwich. The Albion midfielder is also a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On the plus side, Moisés Caicedo is available for selection having recovered from an illness that ruled him out of the 0-0 draw against Norwich.

Arsenal look set to be without midfielder Thomas Partey who is said to be a “serious concern” after hobbling off the pitch at Selhurst Park.