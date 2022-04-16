Graham Potter springs Tariq Lamptey surprise as Brighton look to dent Tottenham's Champions League hopes

Brighton will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against North London clubs when they visit Tottenham this afternoon (Saturday, April 16).

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Saturday, 16th April 2022, 2:26 pm

Fresh from their impressive 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend, Albion will be confident of earning another memorable three points away from home against a team challenging for the Champions League places.

Graham Potter has made one change, with full-back Tariq Lamptey replacing striker Danny Welbeck.

Albion are without midfielder Steven Alzate, who is unwell, and injured defender Shane Duffy.

Tariq Lamptey during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Adam Webster has recovered from his injury and takes up a place on the bench. .

Antonio Conte has also made one change from last week's 4-0 win at Aston Villa.

Left-back Sergio Reguilón replaces Matt Doherty, who will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Tottenham: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Højbjerg, Reguilón, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Subs: Sánchez, Winks, Rodon, R Sessegnon, Gollini, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, White, Lavinier

Brighton: Sánchez, Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Mwepu, Bissouma, Caicedo, Groß, Trossard, Mac Allister

Subs: Webster, Maupay, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Steele, Offiah, Ferguson, Sarmiento

