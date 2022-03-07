Graham Potter wants Brighton to analyse Newcastle United loss and 'move forward' ahead of Liverpool test

That's the view of Albion head coach Graham Potter as he looks to put an end to the Seagulls' recent poor form.

Brighton fell to their fourth league defeat in a row, and to 13th in the table, after last Saturday's game at St James' Park. The resurgent Magpies ran out 2-1 winners, leaving the Seagulls searching for a first Premier League point since February 12.

Head coach Graham Potter said Brighton & Hove Albion must analyse the defeat at Newcastle United and 'move forward' if they are to take any points off Premier League title-contenders Liverpool this weekend. Picture by Stu Forster/Getty Images

And Albion's quest to arrest their slide doesn't get any easier. Brighton host second-placed Liverpool this Saturday, before they welcome Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur to the Amex four days later.

The Seagulls' next opponents have been imperious of late. Jürgen Klopp's charges have won their last seven consecutive Premier League games and have not tasted defeat since their 1-0 loss at Leicester City on December 28. Their loss at the Foxes was just their second in the league this season.

The Reds, who lifted the Carabao Cup last month after beating Chelsea on penalties, are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions and have plundered 35 goals during this period.

Speaking after Albion's defeat at Newcastle, Potter said Brighton must be 'honest' in their analysis of the game at St James' Park if they are to get back on the winning trail.

But the Seagulls head coach said he was relishing the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the Reds.

He said: "I think what you have to do is analyse the game and be as honest as you can in the analysis and then move forward.

"Taking on Liverpool at home is a fantastic challenge. It doesn't get any tougher. But, the game against Newcastle was also a tough moment.

"I've been in this league for two-and-a-half years now and there aren't many easy games."

Despite their recent woes, Brighton can still better, or at least match, their highest-ever league position and points tally in English football's top-flight.

The 1981-82 campaign saw the Albion accrue 52 points to finish 13th in the old First Division. Potter's Seagulls need to pick up 20 points from their last 11 Premier League games to beat the 30-year-old record.

Potter was pleased to have picked up a good points haul after 27 league games but conceded that recent results have not been good enough.

He said: "We've got 33 points, which is still good, but you always look at it through the lens of your most recent results.

"At the moment, we are disappointed because these are the results we've got and we have to react to that.

"There's a lot of football to play and a lot of points to play for and we want to make sure we finish with as many as we can."