Graham Potter's honest VAR assessment after Alexis Mac Allister sees wonder goal disallowed

Graham Potter said VAR is ‘taking away the real joy of scoring’ after Alexis Mac Allister saw a stunning goal disallowed during Brighton’s 5-2 win over Leicester. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mac Allister starred in a spectacular second-half, which saw Albion score four times. However, only three counted, with the in-form Argentine midfielder’s thunderous strike right at the start of the chalked off for offside in the build-up.

The decision was made after a lengthy check by VAR, with confusion in the crowd about what was happening.

Asked about the incident post-match, Graham Potter said it was ‘disappointing’, particularly for the players and supporters.

“I don’t think he’ll strike a better goal,” Potter said.

"For the supporters, it’s a nice moment.

"That’s the downside of VAR. You take away the real joy of scoring as you always have to check it.

"Thankfully the outcome was the right one for us and we can forget about it.”

Potter, however, thought that the officials got to the ‘right decision’ with the offside.

He said: “It’s probably a millimetre or two the right decision.

"When you look at the actual action, it’s a shame but I understand why it was given.

"Thankfully the outcome was good for us.”

Potter said the incident got the crowd ‘a bit more involved’, which spurred Albion on to a devastating display.

“We didn’t let it [VAR] bother us,” Potter said.

"Overall, not too much to complain about really. We score five and win. The supporters were happy.

"We’ve all had a lot of frustration here over time so it was nice for us to have a positive day, score goals and win.”

Mac Allister, who has been one of Brighton’s star performers this season, scored a brace – a penalty and a free-kick.

Potter said: “He’s got that quality.

"The fifth goal was all practice. Credit to him.

"He had to be patient and wait his time.

"He had to be disappointed, supporting the team from the sides.

"It’s the same with Moises [Caicedo] a little bit. You see their performances today.