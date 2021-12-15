Graham Potter's telling one line response to Yves Bissouma blow ahead of Manchester United

Yves Bissouma picked up his fifth booking of the season against Wolves at the Amex Stadium

Brighton's squad has been badly impacted by Covid-19, injuries and suspensions this week and a much changed team took to the field for Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Wolves at the Amex Stadium.

During the match, Albion's influential midfielder Yves Bissouma picked up his fifth booking of the season with an ill-timed lunge in the second half and will now miss Saturday's 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford.

It's a further blow to an already stretched squad missing the likes of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Neal Maupay.

"Yeah. It's his fifth booking and it never rains but it pours as they say," said a resigned looking Potter imediatley after the Wolves match.

When asked later during the post match press conference, Potter added: "We always miss players when they are not available and covid times, we have a really stretched group.

"We are going to miss someone like Yves. But it is an opportunity for someone else. Alexis Mac Allister came on and did really well. Adam Lallana is coming back and Alzate is getting closer. We have some options."

Brighton are planning as if the game will go ahead at Old Trafford despite the fact Man United's midweek match against Brentford was postponed due to a covid outbreak at the United training ground.

"I have too much to worry about myself to think about that," said Potter. "I can't comment on what the situation is at United - I have no idea.