'Great individual development' - Fabian Hurzeler reserves 'a lot of credit' for £12m man whose best is yet to come
The Paraguay international arrived in January from Inter Miami on a four-year deal – for around £12m – last January.
The powerful and skilful performer has gone on to make 16 appearances, with some eye-catching performances.
His first goal came on the final day of the season, during the 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur. And it was worth the wait, with the 22-year-old curling in a sublime strike from distance to seal the victory in injury-time.
Hurzeler said: “I think he went through a great individual development so far, he adapted, and I think that's very important to understand how fast he adapted to the demand of the Premier League.
"How fast he adapted to a different culture, to a different country, and that's something that I don't take for granted.
“Therefore he earned a lot of credit from us, and I'm sure that he will continue improving, that he will learn the language better, that he gets more and more integrated in the team, and will be a great player for us.”
Having mainly been limited to substitute appearances for Brighton, Gomez will be looking to make himself undroppable next term.
For the time-being, though, Gomez will link up with Brighton teammate Julio Enciso for the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in June.
