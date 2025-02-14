'Great lad' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals first thoughts of new Brighton defender Cashin
Brighton and Hove Albion face Chelsea at home on Valentine’s Day (Friday, February 14) in a Premier League clash.
Eiran Cashin, who signed from Championship side Derby County in January on a deal until 2030, could make his debut in this one, with Lewis Dunk likely to miss out due to injury.
The Brighton boss hinted that Cashin ‘is avaliable’.
The 23-year-old helped get Derby promotion from League One last season. His performances made him a fans favourite for the Rams supporters.
With Julio Igor out for the remainder of the season, it was vital that Brighton secured a centre-back as extra cover, for Albion’s European dreams.
In the pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Chelsea at home, Sussex World asked the Seagulls head coach about his thoughts on Cashin, and if there’s a chance he’d feature in this Premier League fixture.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “Great lad, great learner, he is adapting every day and he will be an option."
