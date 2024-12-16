Brighton and Hove Albion are well-known for their shrewd data-driven approach to the transfer market – but has their £200m summer spend been a success?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer caught many Albion fans by surprise as the club embarked on an unprecedented spending spree.

More than £200m was spent across the summer transfer window that boosted the squad in preparation for the arrival of new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the money was spent in attacking areas as the likes of Georginio Rutter, Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh and Ibrahim Osman added to the existing forwards of Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra.

Georginio Rutter of Brighton & Hove Albion is challenged by Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace during the Premier League defeat at the Amex Stadium

A further £85m was spent in the midfield as Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O'Riley, Mats Wieffer and Malick Yalcouyé joined, with Amario Cozier-Duberry also coming in on a free following his time at Arsenal.

Brighton, had struggled with squad depth in the previous season and needed to invest to keep pace in the Premier League – but never before had they done so on such scale.

Hurzeler has at times struggled to find a system that accommodates and maximises the array of attacking talent. Brighton, who are ninth after Sunday's painful 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, are the seventh highest scorers in the Premier League, but they concede far too many goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have shipped 25 so far this term, which is the joint highest (with Aston Villa) of any team in the top 10.

So has Brighton's summer transfer spend worked? Without doubt the squad looks stronger, but in terms of progress in the table, so far, it has not had the desired impact.

Albion’s recent business has certainly stress-tested their transfer data model that previously unearthed players at a lower spend level of around £10m and lower, such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma, Yasin Ayari, Jan Paul van Hecke – who have all provided great value.

It’s still early days in their Albion careers, but here's how the latest recruits have rated so far...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yankuba Minteh: The Gambian winger arrived for around £30m from Newcastle and is contracted until June 2029. The 20-year-old looked absolutely electric in pre-season but has since struggled to bring that to the Premier League. The former Magpie so far has two goals an an assist from his 11 Premier League outings and will look for a strong second half of the season. He’s back to full fitness after injury issues and Hurzeler now has to find a way to maximise his obvious potential. 5.5-10.

Ferdi Kadioglu: The versatile Turkey international joined from Fenerbahce for around £25m and is contracted until June 2028. The 25-year-old can play at left back or in midfield but has so far struggled with injuries and is currently sidelined with a toe problem. A highly skilled operator and will no doubt prove to be an excellent signing but he needs minutes on the pitch. He’s made just five starts in the Premier League so far. 6-10.

Matt O'Riley: Signed from Celtic for £25m and is contracted until June 2029. A very tough start to his Brighton career after sustaining a serious ankle injury just minutes into his debut during a Carabao Cup match against Crawley Town. The 24-year-old returned to fitness ahead of schedule and scored a fine winner against Manchester City on his home debut in the PL. Missed out against Palace due to a “minor set back” and another player who will want a strong second half of the season. An unlucky 5-10.

Mats Wieffer: The Netherlands international signed for Brighton for £25m from Feyenoord and is contracted until June 2029. The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the starting XI this term as he adapts to the speed and physicality of the Premier League. He’s made just three starts so far and faces extra competition from Diego Gomez this January. Clearly a talented player, expect him to come good but so far a disappointing 5-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brajan Gruda: The Germany under-21 international arrived from Mainz for around £25m and is contracted until June 2028. The 20-year-old was struggling with an unspecified injury when he arrived and it is taken time for him to get up to speed. He looked lively from the bench during the loss to Palace and looks in the best shape since his arrival. He’s had just 81 minutes in the Premier League so far but you’d hope there’s so much more to come. 5-10.

Georginio Rutter: Albion’s record signing joined from Leeds United for £40m and is contracted until June 2028. The early signs looked quite promising as he forged a decent partnership with Danny Welbeck. His best moment arrived in the 3-2 home win against Tottenham but his form, along with Brighton’s, seems to have faded of late. He has two goals and two assists from 15 Premier League appearances and fans will hope for a greater output during the second half of the season. 6-10.

Ibrahim Osman – £16m: loaned to Feyenoord. Malick Yalcouyé – £8m: loaned to Sturm Graz and Amario Cozier-Duberry – free: loaned to Blackburn Rovers.

Conclusion: Injuries have been a major problem with most of Albion’s top summer signings failing to make an immediate impact. Some players hit the ground running but quite often patience is needed before you see them at their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Carlos Baleba needed a period of adaptation, so expect the likes of Kadioglu and Gruda to really make their mark in the second half of the season. Overall a tough start for many of the new arrivals but there’s still time to come good.