Fabian Hurzeler doesn’t think Julio Enciso will be out of action for ‘too long’ after he picked up an injury at the Olympics.

Enciso, 21, was a key man for Paraguay at the Olympics but picked up an injury against Egypt – who eventually won the quarter final match on penalties.

The playmaker also issued an apology after his ‘hot’ reaction to being substituted during his country’s 1-0 Group D victory against Mali.

Fabian Hurzeler, asked when Enciso could return to the squad, told reporters: "We have to give him time.

Fabian Hurzeler was encouraged by what he saw from his Brighton team against Villarreal (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"He had Copa America and then the Olympics so a lot of games through the summer. I don't think it will take too long."

Hurzeler was speaking after watching his side ease past Villarreal 4-0 in the final pre-season friendly. It was an impressive performance – which maintained the Seagulls’ 100 per cent record in pre-season – but the manager admitted it could have gone differently.

"With the result we are happy but we have to be honest with our ourselves – we could have conceded the first goal,” he said.

"A big chance in the first minute [when Villarreal hit the post]. The game might be different.

“We were a little bit wild. Too wild for my opinion. After 25 minutes, the goal helped us to control the game and be more dominant.

“They didn't create chances at all so I was happy with the defensive performance. Offensively, it was okay in the first half. In the second half it was a lot more dominant and we had more ball control.

"There were a lot of chances in the game.”

Hurzeler said Brighton still ‘still have a lot of work’ to do but he is encouraged by what he has seen ahead of the Premier League opener at Everton next weekend.

"I don't do artificial,” he said. “Intensity is always very important – an important word in my coaching and it started from the beginning.

"We will continue it this week, next week and the week afterwards.

“It’s very important for our identity and philosophy.

“I always like to play at home. I enjoy it. It shall be our home [fortress]. Like our castle. That's important for me.

"Our energy on the pitch transports to the supporters. I hope we can do it game by game here are at home. Our away fans are also amazing – we saw it at QPR.”

Hurzeler said he was pleased to have Joao Pedro and Lewis Dunk back in the team.

Pedro had not previously featured in pre-season due to injury and Dunk was given an extended break after travelling to Euro 2024 with England.

"Joao Pedro can make special things like the other offensive players,” Hurzeler said on the forward, who opened the scoring with a superb strike.

"I will judge Pedro on his counter pressing. It was a really good performance from him and all the team. He was injured for several weeks so this comeback was good.

“Football is a team sport. To make him shine, the team has to work good. That’s the priority.”

Also on the scoresheet was summer signing Yankuba Minteh and Danny Welbeck, who have both scored three goals in pre-season.

They form part of a formidable group of attacking options Hurzeler has to choose from this season – with Simon Adingra and Amario Cozier-Duberry among the bench options. Also still to return, alongside Julio Enciso, is Evan Ferguson.

“It's part of my job to make decisions,” Hurzeler said. “I like making decisions. We will have to make hard decisions but it's all for the success of the club.

"It’s very important thing to know we always have options on the bench. When the game is equal, players can make a difference.

"It's very important for me as a coach. It can change the dynamic of the game. These players have to make a difference."