'Have to stay alive' - Fabian Hurzeler 'delighted' after Brighton end unwanted 21 match record

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton and Hove Albion’s first clean sheet of the season was ‘very important’.

Danny Welbeck’s sixth goal in five league games and a brace from Diego Gomez secured a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday (November 1).

It was the first time that Albion kept a clean sheet in 22 league matches.

“I'm very delighted with the clean sheet,” Brighton head coach Hurzeler told reporters post-match.

“It's a very important one because everyone needs to understand what work we have to invest to keep the clean sheet.

"It's not only the goalkeeper or the defenders. It starts with the strikers, it continues with the midfielders. Therefore we all have to do the job to keep the clean sheet and it was very important to have it today.”

Only three teams have scored more goals than tenth-placed Brighton this season (17) – Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have all netted 18 times.

On the other hand, only seven teams have conceded more goals than the Seagulls (15). Only Manchester United (16) have conceded more in the top ten.

"It was one of the main messages today that we have to be alive for 90 minutes – that we can't rest in any phase of the game,” Hurzeler said after the win over Leeds.

"When it's a throw-in we have to be switched on, when it's a free kick we have to be switched on, when it's a counter-press we have to be switched on.

"So you always have to stay alive and if we do this then we can defend quite well and that's just a good message for everyone that we have to keep on doing the small margins to keep the clean sheet.”