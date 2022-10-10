The young gun found the back of the net and provided an assist in Union’s 2-1 home win over Cercle Brugge in the Jupiler Pro League last (Sunday) night.

Adingra played creator for Union’s opener, picking out Dante Vanzeir who fired home after just two minutes.

The Seagulls loan star then found the net on 56 minutes, striking after an intense period of pressure from the visitors.

Cercle reduced the deficit on 74 minutes, through Yann Gboho, but Union held on to claim their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are fourth in the Jupiler Pro League, with 22 points from 11 games, and sit top of their UEFA Europa League group after recording three wins from three.

Speaking to Belgian outlet HLN after Sunday’s win over Cercle Brugge, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise manager Karel Geraerts said: “Adingra is making good progress. We must not forget that he is only 19 years old and comes from another championship. He still had to adapt to Belgium.

“He has special moves with which he can hurt an opponent, we saw that against Cercle today. But as an offensive player, he also thinks about the collective.”

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Simon Adingra (left) produced yet another match-winning performance for loan club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise as the Ivorian continues to flourish in Belgium. Picture by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

After his excellent performance against Cercle Brugge, Adingra has now provided a goal or an assist in his last four games in all competitions.

Also speaking to HLN, Union goalscorer Vanzeir said: "In the locker room, Adingra is very calm and a bit timid, but on the pitch he can do magical things.

“His acceleration is enormous, he immediately takes two meters on the opponent. The interplay between us is also starting to run better.”

Adingra joined Albion from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland on a four-year contract in June.

The youngster was sent on loan to Brighton’s sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise a month later.