'He can help me' – Fabian Hurzeler issues injury update on Brighton ace after 15-match absence
Fabian Hurzeler believes James Milner still has a future as a Brighton player despite his ongoing injury problems.
Milner, 38, has not featured since he sustained a hamstring issue in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in August.
Milner, who started the first three Premier League fixtures of the season under Hurzeler, is out of contract with the club this summer.
"He is a great character who tries everything for the success of the club," said Hurzeler in his pre-West Ham press conference.
"We need to still see him as a player but on top of that he has a lot of experience where he can help me, where he can also help the team, and we are really open for him to do that.
"He knows that he can share always his opinion with me. We have a lot of discussions. But we are trying to bring him back on the pitch as quick as possible and to help him with his rehab. It’s hard to predict when that will be."
Milner joined Brighton on a free transfer in June 2023 after eight successful years at Liverpool. He signed a new one-year contract last summer and has made 23 appearances for Brighton in total.
